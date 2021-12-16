California American Water Introduces New And Improved Online Customer Portal: MyWater

California American Water has updated its online customer portal, MyWater, allowing customers to quickly view bill details, review service alerts in their area, sign-up online for payment assistance and more.

The new interface and self-service features will improve customer experience for both customers and the customer service team.

"This enhanced version includes a series of improvements including automation of state-specific rules and guides for our Customer Care Agents, allowing representatives to focus more on serving our customers," said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. "These enhancements will enable customer to benefit from the intuitive, easy-to-use interface with expanded self-service capabilities and 24/7 access to do business with us the way they want to."

With the upgraded portal, customers can check their enrollment status in paperless billing and auto pay, while allowing customers to sign up with a click of a button. Customers can also sign up for some financial assistance programs online through MyWater, instead of calling California American Water's Customer Service Center.

Customers are encouraged to check out the new and improved customer service portal by visiting: https://login.amwater.com/

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water's service areas can be found on the company's website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

