California American Water Asks Customers To Adjust Their Irrigation System When They Adjust Their Clocks

As the colder season approaches and the time changes, California American Water is encouraging their customers to help reduce outdoor water use.

"As we all turn back our clocks on November 7, it is important that we adjust our irrigation systems to avoid water waste," said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. "With the ongoing drought, it is crucial that we continue to take all the steps necessary towards reducing water usage."

With the current drought conditions across the state, we ask our customers to take these actions and help save water:

Limit irrigation to three days a week or less and do not water lawns or landscapes 48 hours following or during rainfall. Californians are also asked to reduce water use by 15 percent.

To help cut back on water use, California American Water is encouraging customers to adjust their irrigation systems. With the cooler temperatures, lawns do not need as much water.

Customers should check their sprinklers to make sure they are only watering plants and not overflowing onto sidewalks and driveways. It is also important to check for leaks and get them fixed as soon as possible.

To prevent water waste, customers can replace the batteries on their irrigation system controller and wireless rain sensors and ensure these are working properly.

To effectively reduce water use, it is helpful to know how much water is being used and where. California American Water offers an online Water Use Calculator available for customers. This tool allows customers to calculate their household's water use and identify ways to save water and money.

Customers can find this tool at californiaamwater.com.

"As winter approaches, we want to thank our customers for their efforts in conserving water during this drought," said Tilden. "However, the drought is still in effect, and we must continue to be conscientious of our water usage."

