California American Water Acquires East Pasadena Water Company

California American Water President Rich Svindland today announced the company's acquisition of the East Pasadena Water Company, a family-owned company of more than 85 years.

Approximately 3,000 homes and businesses of East Pasadena Water Company will now be served by California American Water's Los Angeles County District. The California Public Utilities Commission recently approved the sale and the transaction was completed today. The East Pasadena Water Company system is in very close proximity to California American Water's Los Angeles County operations center located in Rosemead, CA.

"Our team is excited to serve East Pasadena's Water customers and further expand our footprint in Los Angeles County," Svindland said. "We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable service to our customers and we look forward to playing a vital role in the lives of our new customers. We welcome East Pasadena Water Company customers and look forward to providing them the same great level of service that nearly 900,000 of our existing customers already enjoy."

East Pasadena customers will receive welcome packets and customer information by mail, that will include new contact information, payment options and health and safety restrictions that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale will bring many benefits to the former East Pasadena Water customers including access to new services such as conservation programs, MyWater and more. MyWater is the company's online customer service portal, where customers can review their account, pay bills and read important service announcements in multiple different languages.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water's service areas can be found on the company's website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006182/en/