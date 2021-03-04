Califia Farms Launches New Mushroom Oat And Hemp Barista Blends As At-Home Coffee Experimentation Grows

Survey reveals that 58% of coffee drinkers have tried different types of plant-based milks in their coffee during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms, a leading plant-based beverage company, is announcing two new additions to its best-selling line of Barista Blends: Mushroom Oat Barista Blend and Hemp Barista Blend. The new barista-tested plant milks double as creamers and offer even more variety to the morning coffee ritual while delivering on functional ingredients - which was named the most important quality in plant-based alternative milks and creamers by 1 in 5 coffee drinkers in new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Califia Farms. 1

The survey also revealed that consumers' appetite for coffee experimentation has grown in the last year, with 42% of coffee drinkers recreating their favorite coffee drinks at home and 1 in 3 trying their hand at creating latte art during the pandemic. The new Barista Blends, which were developed with professional baristas, steam and foam beautifully without sacrificing taste or quality, and offer more ways to enjoy café-inspired coffee at home. They join Califia's line of Barista Blend beverages, including Oat Barista Blend, Almond Barista Blend and Unsweetened Almond Barista Blend.

"Our research found that 1 in 4 coffee drinkers would rather go without coffee if their preferred milk is unavailable. The right plant-based milk is a vital part of the coffee experience," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "Our new Mushroom Oat and Hemp Barista Blends have the creaminess and consistency that elevate the at-home coffee experience with the added benefits of functional ingredients."

Mushroom Oat Barista Blend is the latest addition to Califia's extensive portfolio of oat milks and creamers. With oat milk sales up 351% from a year ago, 2 Califia Farms continues to add new products to its line to meet the growing consumer demand.

Mushroom Oat Barista Blend:

Is the only ready-to-use oat milk made with certified organic mushroom extracts

Has 3,000 mg of whole Cordyceps, 2,400 mg of Lion's Mane mushrooms and has a smooth, earthy and full-bodied flavor

Hemp Barista Blend:

Has a mild, nutty flavor

Is an excellent source of calcium

Contains omega-3 ALA fatty acids

Has no added sugar

"Mushroom Oat and Hemp Barista Blends are nutritious additions to the average cup of coffee with benefits like calcium and healthy fats," said Ashley Koff, registered dietitian and chief executive officer of The Better Nutrition Program. "They also deliver on creamy taste and are allergen-free options that can be enjoyed on their own or in baking and cooking recipes."

Mushroom Oat Barista Blend and Hemp Barista Blend are available at leading national retailers, including Whole Foods, and have an MSRP of $5.99. Visit the Califia Farms blog for recipes featuring Califia products.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-ih-FEE-ah" like California)Inspired by the bounty of California, Califia Farms is on a mission is to inspire and nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle. The company is a leader in the revolution to de-commodify the beverage industry by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go plant-based and dairy-free, without compromise. Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., as well as the leading brand in the natural products plant-based milks category.

Founded in 2010 by beverage visionary, Greg Steltenpohl, in partnership with a farmer's co-op based in the San Joaquin Valley, Califia Farms is a uniquely California company. Its Bakersfield, Calif. manufacturing plant uses artisanally-inspired processes to create healthy and delicious plant-based beverages, is eco-friendly, energy efficient and repurposes more than 90% of its post-production byproduct.

1 Survey conducted by OnePoll for Califia Farms in January 2021 with a sample of 2,000 Americans who drink coffee 2 SPINS natural enhanced and MULO, 52 weeks to Sept 6, 2020

