Calibre Mining Strengthens Management Team With Key Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the addition of new senior management, including our new Vice President of Sustainability - Petri Salopera; Senior Manager of Regional Exploration - Greg Myers; and Ground Transportation Manager - Rigoberto Anaya.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: "Over the past 12 months we have significantly strengthened our in-country management and operating team as we responsibly execute our business strategy. Today, I am pleased to welcome Petri Salopera, Greg Myers and Rigoberto Anaya to the Calibre team. Petri has extensive Latin America experience in community relations, environment, and sustainability, which will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and work towards conforming to the World Gold Council responsible mining principles. Greg brings significant in-country geological experience to support our exploration team and advance our robust pipeline of exploration opportunities along the prolific multi-million-ounce western epithermal gold belt. As Calibre continues to advance organic growth opportunities like the Eastern Borosi Project, which we expect will be our next 'mining spoke', Rigoberto's experience in overseeing large transport fleets will be a welcomed addition to the team. I look forward to all their contributions in the months and years ahead."

Vice President Sustainability Mr. Petri Salopera

Petri has held senior executive positions at Goldcorp, Rio Tinto, BHP and most recently as Country Manager - Ecuador and Chile for Newcrest Mining. He brings extensive field experience in Latin America on community relations, environment, sustainability, government relations and media. His wide range of expertise also includes other private sector entities, academia, and non-governmental organizations. Petri obtained a Masters in Anthropology, Development and Latin American Studies from the University of Helsinki, Finland, and other postgraduate studies from the Sustainable Minerals Institute, University of Queensland, Australia.

Senior Manager of Generative Exploration Dr. Greg Myers

Greg is an accomplished exploration and mine geologist with over 30 years of international experience. He has led several successful exploration programs, discovering significant resources at five gold and gold/copper deposits while working for Newmont Mining, Westmont Mining, Phelps Dodge, BHP Billiton, and Zacoro Metals. Greg led the exploration efforts of Caza Gold in Nicaragua and brings several years of Nicaraguan experience to Calibre.

Manager of Ground Transport Mr. Rigoberto Anaya

Mr. Anaya brings significant experience in transport and logistics, strategic planning, and shipment scheduling within the mining sector. Mr. Anaya was recently Operations and Route Control Coordinator for the large +600-unit fleet of transport vehicles hauling ore concentrate from the Penasquito gold mine in Mexico. Mr. Anaya will focus on safety, streamlining fleet transport, and movement of ore in support of Calibre's "hub-and-spoke" operating strategy.

In addition to the above key appointments, Calibre is pleased to announce Mr. Ryan King has been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations and Mr. Paulo Santos has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Finance.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: "Ryan and Paulo bring extensive experience and knowledge into their new roles at Calibre and they are both integrally familiar with our business strategy and operations. I am confident that Ryan and Paulo will continue their diligent work, leadership, and management in all aspects of the Company's business."

Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Mr. Ryan King

Ryan brings a diligent and efficient approach to business in the natural resource sector and has a solid track record of delivering shareholder value in the mining industry. Ryan has been involved with Calibre as a consultant and/or officer since 2009 and since acquiring the Limon and Libertad operations from B2Gold, he has been the Company's Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Ryan has over 16 years of experience in increasingly senior capacities in capital markets and corporate development in the resource sector and was responsible for leading the investor relations activities for Newmarket Gold and then Kirkland Lake Gold post the $2 billion merger in 2016.

Vice President of Finance Mr. Paulo Santos

Paulo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years in accounting, financial management, reporting and corporate governance, experienced in treasury management and merger and acquisitions. Since July 2019, Paulo has acted as the Company's corporate controller. Immediately prior to joining Calibre, Paulo was the Chief Financial Officer at Northern Empire Resources Corp., which was acquired by Coeur Mining for $117 million in 2018. Before joining Northern Empire, he was the Treasurer and Corporate Secretary at Newmarket Gold Inc., a TSX-listed mid-tier Australian gold producer which produced over 220,000 ounces of gold annually. Paulo was a key member of the team that completed the successful merger between Newmarket Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold in November 2016.

