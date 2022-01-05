Calibre Mining Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Fiore Gold Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (" Calibre" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the " Meeting"), Calibre shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution (the " Calibre Shareholder Resolution") approving the issuance of up to 108,199,618 common shares of Calibre (" Calibre Shares") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Fiore Gold Ltd. (" Fiore") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement"), as well as the resolution (the " LTIP Amendments Resolution") approving certain amendments to Calibre's amended and restated long-term incentive plan, which will be implemented only upon the completion of the Arrangement.

232,467,816 Calibre Shares, representing 68.33% of the issued and outstanding Calibre Shares as at the record date, were voted at the Meeting. Each of the Calibre Shareholder Resolution and LTIP Amendments Resolution was approved by approximately 99.79% and 79.35% of votes cast, respectively, by Calibre shareholders either in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In addition to the approval by Calibre shareholders, Fiore shareholders approved the Arrangement at the special meeting of Fiore shareholders held earlier today. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on January 12, 2022, subject to approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and satisfaction of certain other closing conditions.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated December 2, 2021.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed international gold mining and exploration company with three 100%-owned operating gold mines and strong exploration assets located in highly prospective gold regions across Nicaragua. The Company is focused on unlocking resources and generating value through sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

