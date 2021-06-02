Calibration Management Software Market To Grow By USD 59.58 Million Through 2025|Featuring ACG Infotech Ltd. And Beamex Oy AB Among Others|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The calibration management software market is expected to grow by USD 59.58 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the calibration management software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Calibration Management Software Market Participants:

ACG Infotech Ltd.

ACG Infotech Ltd. offers calibration management software for a range of tests such as dimensions, thermal, force, and pressure, mass and volume, mechanical, electromechanical, and other tests.

Beamex Oy AB

Beamex Oy AB offers Beamex CMX calibration management software which helps in planning, managing, analyzing, and documenting all calibration work and assets.

Business Analysis Ltd.

Business Analysis Ltd. offers Calibration Management Software which provides functionalities such as automatic routing of jobs and parts through the workshop, customer contract management, automatic subcontracting option, and other functions.

Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The calibration management software market is segmented as below:

Technologyo Locally Installedo Cloud-based

Geographyo North America o Europe o APACo South America o The Middle East and Africa

The calibration management software market is driven by the automation of the calibration process. In addition, the automation of laboratory instruments is expected to trigger the calibration management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

