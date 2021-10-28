Caliber Car Wash Announces Additional Florida Expansion

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash today announced further expansion into the Florida market, with new locations coming to Sebring and Deltona, Florida.

In addition to these locations, Caliber has over 10 Sunshine State washes under development with plans to open before or during 2024. Caliber currently operates seven washes in Central Florida, the Orlando area, and the Panhandle.

" Florida is not only the home of our first wash and owners, but the heart of our business," said Caliber spokesperson Mac McCall. "We're honored to provide even more quality washes and value for our customers throughout the state and to be able to create more jobs in these communities."

The new locations will be located at 2805 US 27 in Sebring, Florida, and at the intersection of Fort Smith Boulevard and Howland Boulevard in Deltona, Florida. The new washes will each employ approximately 15-18 team members as well as support staff.

"We know our fellow Floridians take pride in their vehicles and their communities," McCall said. "That's one reason why we are committed to reducing water usage and using safe, biodegradable cleaners to better protect the environment and neighborhoods we live in."

Using a state-of-the-art water reclamation system, Caliber reduces water usage during vehicle cleaning. On average, the typical home or self-service car wash utilizes 140 gallons of water per wash. Meanwhile, Caliber uses only 30 gallons of water per wash and doesn't leak harmful chemicals into local sewer systems.

"No matter where you are in Florida, you can expect the same great wash and customer service when you visit a Caliber," McCall said while reemphasizing the company's commitment to the environment through innovative wash technology.

Caliber opened its first wash in Ocala, Florida, in 2019 and quickly became a customer favorite thanks to its unique detailing tools, Limitless wash packages, and military discounts. It recently opened locations in Winter Park and Lake Wales, Florida. Caliber customers also saved over 40 million gallons of water this year by choosing to wash at Caliber.

"We look forward to bringing Caliber quality to our neighbors in Sebring and Deltona," McCall said. "And to support the environment as we know that good neighbors build strong communities."

