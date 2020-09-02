Calian Announces Resignation Of Kenneth Loeb As Chair Of The Board Of Directors

OTTAWA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today announces that Mr. Loeb has resigned as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Loeb will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Mr. Loeb informed the Board of the charges against him with respect to uttering threats and assault under the Criminal Code.

The Company does not tolerate abuse of any kind and will continue to review the matter as further developments occur.

Calian also reiterates that the alleged misconduct does not pertain to anyone related to the Company, nor to its business prospects or financials in any way.

George Weber, a director of Calian since 2012 will assume the position of Chair effective immediately. He brings decades of experience as a former Chief Executive Officer, and an experienced director and chair of numerous Canadian and International Organizations.

