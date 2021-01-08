Caleres To Participate In 23rd Annual ICR Conference On January 11

Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference. Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will also host meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website, www.caleres.com. An online archive will be available on the site following the event.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

