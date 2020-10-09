Calendly Announces Integration With Microsoft Teams, Makes All Video Conferencing Free For Users

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calendly , the global leader in scheduling software and meeting lifecycle management, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams for video conferencing. Now, users can instantly create and share a new Teams meeting link every time someone books a meeting through Calendly, so the host and invitees have all the details they need automatically. Additionally, the company also announced that all video conferencing integrations are now part of its Basic plan, meaning that users can meet virtually through Calendly's integrations with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and GoToMeeting for free, forever.

"Video conferencing has gone from being a common part of the technology stack for professionals like salespeople, client success managers, and consultants, to the universal way that we all stay connected in today's world. Our new integration with Microsoft Teams and free video conferencing tools help improve the customer experience by eliminating the barrier between how you schedule a meeting and how you meet," said Tope Awotona, founder and CEO of Calendly.

Virtual meetings aren't going away anytime soon. In fact, meetings booked through Calendly have increased 115% YoY from March-September, with over 16 million virtual meetings booked during this time period in 2020. Calendly data further showcases the YoY growth in meetings since the beginning of the pandemic in March:

Calendly meetings held via Zoom have increased by 715%

Virtual meetings in the education space have increased by 6,800%

Consultants and freelancers have increased virtual meetings by 1,318%

Individual users, or those not connected to a business account, increased virtual meetings by 850%

Over 58 million total meetings (either by phone call, virtual, or in person) have been scheduled via Calendly during the pandemic

"People trust Calendly to schedule time with others, and we're committed to helping make the most of those precious minutes. Having a place to meet is key to making good use of that time. By innovating our product in a way that responds to our users' needs and the environment, Calendly provides the simplest way for everyone to find time with others," Awotona continued.

Calendly's free Microsoft Teams integration is now available to anyone with a Microsoft 365 Business account or an Office 365 Education account. For more information on all of the free video conferencing options Calendly offers, click here .

About CalendlyCalendly is the global leader in scheduling software for external meetings, and is now available for download on both iOS and Android for mobile. Founded in 2013, Calendly helps you schedule meetings without the back-and-forth emails. Calendly is used by the majority of Fortune 500 companies, as well as nearly all companies in the SaaS 1000. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.

