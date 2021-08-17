Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Ranked For The 2nd Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List At No. 349 And No. 1 Fastest-growing Law Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Caldwell Intellectual Property Law is No. 349 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year that Caldwell IP Law has made it on this prestigious list climbing to No. 1 fastest-growing law firm in America. Caldwell remains one of the only law firms ever to be named on the Inc. 5000 list.

Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Ranked for the 2nd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List at No. 349.

Keegan Caldwell, Managing Partner, commented on the firm being ranked for the 2 nd consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list, "Making the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is such an honor and a testament to the trust our clients have put in us and the hard work our team continues to deliver. We treat Intellectual Property as a tactical driver of business development for our clients. Despite our growth and recognition, our basic philosophy hasn't changed. Our focus is to provide high caliber work, and the growth inevitability follows."

Caldwell attributes this recognition to its forward-leaning growth strategies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite restrictions, Caldwell has aggressively expanded. The firm upgraded its Boston headquarters to the 59 th floor of 200 Clarendon, previously called the John Hancock Tower. Following the opening of its Mayfair office in London in 2019, Caldwell has continued its territorial expansion to Los Angeles with offices nestled in Santa Monica's tech hub silicone beach.

Committed to its core value of "Team-First," the firm also credits its swift growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list to a robust recruitment effort, acquiring premiere talent. In 2021 alone, Caldwell gained over 50% in personnel with over 30% of them women.

Holding steadfast to its core values of "Transparent Trust" and "Empirical Strategy", Caldwell has seen tremendous growth from its inception in 2016. Dubbed "the law firm version of a startup," Caldwell's commitment to serving innovators and strategic business maneuvers has led to recognition by Law Firm 500 as No. 2 Fastest Growing Law Firm in the U.S. with a 2020% growth in annual revenue in 2020. With its continued commitment to innovation and recent growth efforts, the firm shows no signs of slowing down.

About Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Caldwell IP Law is an elite intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services aimed at maximizing profits. A modern law firm for effective solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 98.8% (31.6% higher than the industry standard). Visit: https://caldwellip.com/

About INC. 5000 List

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. The complete Inc. 5000 list can be found at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

