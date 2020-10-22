Caldwell Cassady & Curry Principals In Dallas Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Kevin Burgess from the Dallas business litigation and intellectual property law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again have been named among the state's top intellectual property litigators on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters' legal division.

Mr. Caldwell claimed his sixth consecutive selection on the Super Lawyers list. Mr. Cassady was named among the best in Texas for the second straight year. Mr. Burgess earned his ninth straight appearance. All three attorneys were named to the exclusive listing based on nominations from other Texas lawyers who singled them out for their work in intellectual property lawsuits.

Earlier this year, Caldwell Cassady & Curry helped VirnetX Inc. secure a payment of $454 million from Apple Inc. based on a patent infringement trial that the firm won in 2016. Apple made the payment after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the company's appeal of a judgment issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

In April, nine attorneys from Caldwell Cassady & Curry were named to the companion 2020 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers based on their work in business litigation and intellectual property litigation.

Last year, Caldwell Cassady & Curry earned selection to the " Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame" published by Texas Lawyer newspaper. The firm was recognized for winning five of the largest intellectual property verdicts in Texas between 2014 and 2018, which totaled nearly $2 billion.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

