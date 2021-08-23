Calder Capital, LLC Announces The Acquisition Of Eidemiller Precision Machining By Kyowa Industrial Co., Ltd.

MILFORD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calder Capital, LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of Eidemiller Precision Machining of Milford, Michigan, by Kyowa Industrial, Co., Ltd., of Takasaki, Japan.

Established in 1946, Kyowa Industrial is a precision manufacturer of complex prototype components and low volume production runs. The company is known for its exceptionally high-quality production of complex prototypes, dramatically fast and flexible delivery to meet tight schedules, ultra-thin walled components for maximum weight reduction, and start-to-finish service with complete confidentiality. Headquartered in Takasaki, Japan, Kyowa Industrial is eager to develop their presence in the United States and other overseas markets. The acquisition of Eidemiller Precision Machining allows Kyowa Industrial to expand to the automotive and manufacturing industries of the Midwest United States.

"I feel confident that Eidemiller will be an excellent asset to Kyowa," commented Atsushi Tanimoto, Kyowa's North American President. "We've been in the market for such a company in this area for a long time, and I don't think we could've found a better fit."

Eidemiller Precision Machining was founded in 1976, and in recent years, it has been owned and operated solely by Marty Eidemiller. Over its five and a half decades, Eidemiller Precision Machining has grown from a small one-lathe operation with a single customer to a national supplier of precision parts in a wide variety of materials. Marty engaged with Calder Capital in the fall of 2020 to find the right buyer for Eidemiller Precision Machining so that he could transition into retirement with his wife, Devany.

"Calder Capital came through as advertised and even more than we could have ever imagined," remarked Marty about the acquisition. "We had multiple suitors throughout the process, and Calder and Garrett Monroe found a perfect fit that will take our business to the next level. We were unsure of what to expect and what was about to unfold, but with Calder's experience and expertise, they skillfully walked us through the process with a great outcome. Garrett's balance of professionalism and hand-holding kept us focused during the complicated negotiations. We would recommend Calder to anyone considering selling their business."

Garrett Monroe, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor at Calder Capital, worked alongside Marty and Devany as the main sell-side advisor to Eidemiller Precision Machining.

"This was an interesting deal to be a part of because it was Kyowa Industrial's first acquisition and they are located in Japan, so communication was absolutely critical to the transaction," said Garrett. "Kyowa Industrial valued the Eidemiller Precision Machining facility as a strategic location to be geographically close to the automotive hub of Midwest United States. It was a win-win transaction for both parties!"

Calder Capital, LLC, served as the exclusive Mergers and Acquisitions advisor to Eidemiller Precision Machining.

