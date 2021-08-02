CalCPA Education Foundation Appoints Scott Hoppe, CPA, As New President

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During last Friday's CalCPA Council Meeting and Education Foundation Annual Meeting of Members in Anaheim, Scott Hoope, CPA, DBA, MST, was installed as the 2021-2022 president of the CalCPA Education Foundation ("the Foundation").

"Now more than ever, the pandemic has shown that technology is enabling CPAs to meet the new challenges of business today, whether for their own organizations or for clients," said Scott Hoppe, president of the CalCPA Education Foundation. "This year I will focus on helping CPAs get educated on ways in which they can leverage these technologies to add value to the bottom line."

" Scott Hoppe is a respected, talented CPA, technologist, change agent and entrepreneur," said Richard Simitian, CPA, interim CEO of CalCPA and the CalCPA Education Foundation. "As president of the Foundation board of trustees, Scott's experience leveraging new technologies will serve our membership well during his term of service."

The Member Competency and Learning team, led by the Foundation's Chief Learning Officer Brad Monterio, will work closely with Hoppe and the Trustees to expand professional education products and services to include more technology training.

"CPAs today must have technology skills to deliver higher value to business, and we plan to offer them new education with deep technology focus, including cybersecurity, machine learning artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and sustainability reporting to name a few," said Brad Monterio, Chief Learning Officer of CalCPA. "We also look forward to working with Scott in enhancing our members' overall experience through technology."

Hoppe founded Why Blu, a fully distributed accounting firm located in San Francisco. He has been a member of CalCPA since 2008 and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) since 2010; He is a three-time '40 under 40 accountant' award winner by Accounting Today. A native of California, Hoppe graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a BA in Business Administration and Master's in Taxation, and he received his Doctorate in Accounting from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He is married and has two children, with a third on the way, and enjoys road biking and trail running.

In other news, CalCPA Education Foundation announced that John G. McWilliams, CPA, JD, is the winner of this year's Foundation Award for Faculty Excellence and as such, becomes a member of the Faculty Hall of Fame. McWilliams is long-time faculty member for CalCPA as well as a Professor of Accounting at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online.

