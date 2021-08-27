CalCPA And CalCPA Education Foundation Name Denise LeDuc Froemming New President & CEO

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA), the nation's largest state CPA society, and the CalCPA Education Foundation (Foundation) announced today that Denise LeDuc Froemming, CPA, CAE, MBA will become President & CEO of both organizations, effective Oct. 18, 2021.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join CalCPA at such a momentous time for the profession, including the CPA Evolution project, the forthcoming development of sustainability standards and other trends that positively impact the value CPAs bring to the market," said Froemming. "As a CPA myself, I can appreciate the changes our members are facing and will focus on delivering resources and programs that help CPAs take advantage of opportunities and overcome challenges."

The announcement comes after a nationwide search by the CalCPA Board. Froemming will step in for Rich Simitian, CPA, who has been interim CEO since March.

"Denise brings deep association leadership to CalCPA and a fresh perspective from the real estate and health care sectors. She will be instrumental in leading our organization as we innovate, grow and nurture the CPA profession in California," said CalCPA Chair Christie Simons.

Froemming was most recently CEO and executive vice president of the Chicago-based Institute of Real Estate Management. There, she led a team of association professionals serving more than 20,000 individual IREM members and more than 550 member firms worldwide.

Froemming has more than 20 years of experience growing, leading, and advising organizations through restructurings, market expansions and organizational transformations. Over the course of her career, Froemming has focused on change management to lead organizations into newly defined futures, and integrates strategy with execution, collaborating with partners and key stakeholders to achieve a shared vision.

Prior to joining IREM, she served as COO and CFO/executive vice president at the American Health Information Management Association, and she built her foundation in transformational change and association management at the College of American Pathologists, where she served as director of executive operations and senior financial manager.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Marquette University and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. Along with being a CPA, Froemming earned Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation from the American Society of Association Executives.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia, and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts, and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit calcpa.org.

