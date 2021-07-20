Calcium Nitrate Market Growth In Commodity Chemicals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium nitrate market is expected to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.35%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Increasing demand for fertilizers to drive calcium nitrate market growth. As per Technavio, the growth in the concrete industry will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Calcium Nitrate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the calcium nitrate market by Application (Fertilizers, Wastewater treatment, Explosives, Concrete, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

China and India are the key markets for calcium nitrate in APAC. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is growth in the concrete industry.

