CalAmp Awarded 2020 OCTANe High Tech Award For Best Consumer Technology Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, won the 2020 OCTANe High Tech Award for Best Consumer Technology Innovation for its Here Comes The Bus® school bus tracking solution developed by its subsidiary, Synovia Solutions. This award recognizes a company in the Orange County ecosystem that exhibits innovation in a consumer technology with a sustainable growth strategy.

More than 350 districts across North America rely on Here Comes The Bus to deliver real-time school bus arrival and departure notifications to parents via mobile push and email notifications. The school bus tracking service is trusted by more than 2 million registered users today in major metropolitan districts from New York, Virginia and Georgia to Indiana, Minnesota and California, as well as scores of smaller districts across the U.S.

"Here Comes The Bus has had impressive growth and recent accolades from well-regarded industry organizations like OCTANe are testaments to the hard work and dedication of the Synovia and CalAmp staff with a passion for keeping kids safe," stated Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. "Recognition in the incredibly competitive consumer technology space is truly an honor. We are very grateful for OCTANe's commitment to recognizing the role that organizational culture and creativity plays in technological innovation and the significant impact it makes in the wider community."

Here Comes The Bus® is an industry-leading and parent-approved mobile app that demonstrates the tremendous power IoT portends to solve long-standing, real-world problems. Recently, in response to the pandemic, public school districts nationwide have used Here Comes The Bus in exceedingly innovative ways to alert families about meal and homework deliveries. The app allows all parties to practice better physical distancing by avoiding trips to the grocery store or food pantries. Approximately 125 school districts used the app to provide these types of alerts to roughly 75,000 users.

"Congratulations to CalAmp for winning the Best Consumer Technology Innovation Award at the 2020 High Tech Awards," stated Rita Battocchio of OCTANe. "As usual, there is no shortage of innovation in Orange County in this category and Here Comes The Bus stood out as a market leader. CalAmp differentiated themselves from their competition and demonstrated to our panel of independent judges that they should be the winner."

The Here Comes The Bus app has earned a 4.6 star ranking on the Apple App Store with more than 68,000 reviews and has recently captured GSMA's coveted 2020 Global Mobile Award ( GLOMO ), an IoT Evolution Excellence Award and an IHS Markit Innovation Award.

About High Tech AwardsThe High Tech Awards (HTA) seek to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 27th year, the High Tech Awards has recognized and more than 100 innovative companies in Orange County. This is a great time to celebrate innovation and leadership in Orange County as we emerge from a global healthcare crisis. Learn more about High Tech Awards: https://octaneoc.org/high-tech-awards/

About OctaneOctane convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator, Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation, Signature Events & Programs, and direct access to capital.

About CalAmpCalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack ® , Tracker ™ and Here Comes The Bus ® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-awarded-2020-octane-high-tech-award-for-best-consumer-technology-innovation-301133706.html

SOURCE CalAmp