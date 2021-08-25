Calamos To Expand Sustainable Investing Capabilities, Hires Seasoned ESG Management Team

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments ®, a global investment management firm managing over $40 billion in AUM, announced today that it has hired Environmental, Social, and Governance investing pioneers Anthony (Tony) Tursich and James (Jim) Madden to lead the development of focused sustainable investment products. Tursich and Madden helped set industry standards for ESG focused investing at Portfolio 21 where they developed one of the first sustainable research platforms in 1999, combining environmental criteria with fundamental research to identify companies positioned to thrive in an evolving environment. They co-managed portfolios until 2018, when Tursich founded Pearl Impact Capital LLC (PIC), an investment boutique offering sustainable investment strategies in US, International and Global equities. PIC, including its composite track records, will be acquired by Calamos Investments as a part of this initiative.

Investor interest in ESG based funds continues to soar. According to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), assets in '40 Act funds that apply exclusionary, inclusionary or impact investing ESG criteria rose 45% in 2020, totaling $465 billion at year end. i Calamos has been a UNPRI signatory since 2018 and will begin developing ESG focused offerings for clients later this year.

"We are thrilled to reunite Jim and Tony and bring their caliber of ESG capabilities to Calamos," said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. " John Calamos founded our firm based on his pioneering work in convertible securities and we welcome these pioneers in the field of sustainable investing to our platform. Our goal is to provide clients with high-quality, unique investment solutions and this team's depth, talent, and experience in ESG investing will help us continue that tradition."

John P. Calamos, Sr., Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, stated, " John Koudounis continues to execute on our long-term growth strategy, focused on meeting client needs with superior investment talent and innovative products. Tony and Jim are excellent additions to our team, bringing decades of proven portfolio management experience as trailblazers in the ESG arena."

Tony Tursich stated, "For more than 20 years, Jim and I have strived to identify high quality, sustainable growth companies and deliver outstanding returns for our clients." He continued, "Joining Calamos enables us to fully focus on ESG investing while leveraging the world class platform at Calamos." Jim Madden added, "We feel Calamos is a great home for us as we were drawn to the organizational capabilities and to the talented people who embody a culture that values collaboration, innovation, integrity, and client focus."

About CalamosCalamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, and equity, currently managing more than $40 billion in assets under management. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

About Tony Tursich and Jim Madden Tony Tursich and Jim Madden worked together at Portfolio 21 in the 1990s and helped develop, launch, and together co-manage one of the first global ESG public equity mutual funds from its inception in September of 1999.The fund was acquired by Trillium Asset Management in December of 2014 where Tony served as a co-portfolio manager with Jim until July of 2018 and Jim served as portfolio manager until April 2021. In 2018, Tony Tursich founded ESG-based investment boutique Pearl Impact Capital LLC.

