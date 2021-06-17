Caladrius Biosciences To Present At Noble Capital Markets Virtual Investor Forum During The 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius, will present at the Investor Forum at the World Stem Cell Summit to be held (virtually) June 14-18, 2021. The Company's presentation will begin today, June 17 th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time and consist of a 20-minute corporate overview and research update, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets equity research representative.

The presentation can be accessed in two ways: by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by completing the free registration for the Investor Forum only at www.channelchek.com. A replay of the presentation webcast will be archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series, available at www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channelchek.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company's current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study ( https://www.freedom-trial.com/) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction ("CMD"); HONEDRA ® (CLBS12), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger's Disease in the U.S. as well as SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia ("CLI") and Buerger's Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease ("DKD"); and OLOGO™ (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the FDA to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina ("NORDA"). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.John MendittoVice President, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +1-908-842-0084Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media: Real ChemistryKelly WakeleePhone: 610.639.2774Email: kwakelee@realchemistry.com