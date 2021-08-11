Cal Water Partners With La Rosa Bars To Develop Limited Edition Fruit Bar For Charity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitments to both conserving water and supporting its communities, California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (CWT) - Get Report, has partnered with La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc. to develop a limited edition-flavor fruit bar.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of "Cal Watermelon" - a watermelon-cucumber flavored fruit bar - will go to support the Water Association of Kern County (WAKC), whose mission is to educate the public and water community about water issues in Kern County. The funds will support WAKC's summer water conservation campaign: Don't Be That Guy KC.

La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc., a family-owned business operating out of Bakersfield, Calif., has been making frozen confections with fresh, local ingredients since 1980. "Safe, reliable water service is essential to our operations," said Norma Diaz, owner of La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc. "We are excited to partner with our water provider, Cal Water, to develop this special flavor to support a good cause."

"At Cal Water, we are deeply committed to inspiring and supporting our customers in their efforts to conserve," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that this partnership with La Rosa will not only create something Bakersfield residents can enjoy but also support an important organization."

