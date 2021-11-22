Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. To Participate In Stephens 2021 Annual Investment Conference

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2021 Annual Investment Conference to be held December 1-3, 2021 at The Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fireside chat presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, Sherman Miller, president and chief operations officer and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 2, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.calmainefoods.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006303/en/