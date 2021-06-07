Cajon Valley Union School District To Offer Camp Cajon, Free Summer Enrichment Program To Students #BestSummerEver

EL CAJON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer 2020, the Cajon Valley Union School District used federal CARES Act funds to reopen all 27 schools for the community and create a free, optional Summer Enrichment Program for the district's students.

EL CAJON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer 2020, the Cajon Valley Union School District used federal CARES Act funds to reopen all 27 schools for the community and create a free, optional Summer Enrichment Program for the district's students. Under the care and nurturing of their teachers and school employees who know them so well, students participated in small groups, personalized instruction, hands-on science activities, arts, organized sports, swimming, and field trips. The district also partnered with Beable , a literacy platform, to organize a summer reading challenge with weekly prizes for students showing the most growth.

&amp;amp;#160;

On average Cajon Valley students experienced Extraordinary Outcomes: 5X Expected Lexile Gains and Increased Levels of Hope and Engagement. These growth measures remained consistent throughout the 2020-2021 school year where all Cajon Valley schools stayed open for their kids.

Cajon Valley is doubling down on their success this summer with "Camp Cajon," a camp-like experience available to all Cajon Valley students. This summer in partnership with The Magnolia Center and Live Nation, Cajon Valley students will bring live theatre and arts back to the stage. The featured show will be Beauty and the Beast and include students from across the entire district.

Camp Cajon also features team sports, hands-on science, music, dance, STEM, robotics, and much more. Summer reading growth will continue with Beable. Come join us for the #BestSummerEver

As a part of Camp Cajon, the district will also provide free before and after-hours care and enrichment through their Extended Day program to support working families, from 6:30AM through 6PM.

Register your child now at https://www.cajonvalley.net/campcajon

About Cajon Valley Union School District:Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment; making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit our website at www.cajonvalley.net.

Media Contact Howard Shen 619-588-3000 311642@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cajon-valley-union-school-district-to-offer-camp-cajon-free-summer-enrichment-program-to-students-bestsummerever-301307120.html

SOURCE Cajon Valley Union School District