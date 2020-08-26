CAIXA Has Already Reached 95.5 Million People By Distributing R$ 202.8 Billion In Emergency Aids, FGTS Emergency Withdrawals And BEm Social Benefits.

Net Income reached R$ 2.6 billion in 2Q20 and R$ 5.6 billion in the first six months of 2020.

BRASILIA, Brasil, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA" or "Banco"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, announces its consolidated results for the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD (2T20):

- Net income of R$ 2.8 billion in 2Q20, down by 16.1% QoQ.

- ROE reached 12.1%, down by 2.8 p.p. QoQ.

- 40% increase in expenses with credit provisions compared to 1Q20.

- Basel Ratio of 18.6% in 2Q20, with Tier 1 capital at 13.2%.

- Caixa distributed R$ 302.9¹ billion, the largest social inclusion program in Brazil's history.

- 131.7¹ million Brazilians may be benefited.

- 8 out of 10 adults are receiving some sort of benefit from the Federal Government through CAIXA.

- Emergency Aid: R$ 173.4 billion already paid to 66.9 million people.

- Emergency FGTS Withdrawal: R$ 18.3 billion already paid to 23.8 million people.

- Emergency BEm Benefit: R$ 11.1 billion already paid to 4.8 million people.

- 67.5 million virtual debit cards have already been issued.

- R$ 21.3 billion transactions have already been carried out through the virtual card and QR Code.

- The first and largest financial institution to operate the PRONAMPE program, with R$ 7.3 billion in loans issued.

- The only institution to operate the FAMPE program during the pandemic, with R$ 2.2 billion in loans issued.

- Largest bank for micro and small companies, with a total of R$ 9.5 billion in loans issued.

- 83.7% increase in SBPE housing loans in 2Q20 over 2Q19.

- 65.2% increase in payroll-deductible loans in 2Q20 over 2Q19.

- 59.0% reduction in IHCD costs in 1H20 compared to 1H19.

¹ Estimated payments to beneficiaries.

webcast for the 2Q20 Results: August 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. (US EDT) https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=a359864b-126c-4062-8587-5e4ed67af016

2Q20 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: www.caixa.gov.br/sobre-a-caixa/relacoes-com-investidores/

About Caixa Econômica Federal ( www.caixa.gov.br): CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, responsible for 38% of national savings and 69% of housing loans.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caixa-has-already-reached-95-5-million-people-by-distributing-r-202-8-billion-in-emergency-aids-fgts-emergency-withdrawals-and-bem-social-benefits-301118553.html

SOURCE CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL