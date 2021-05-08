CAIR To Media Outlets: Stop Calling Israeli Attacks On Palestinians Protesting Ethnic Cleansing And Apartheid 'Clashes' - #SaveSheikhJarrah

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on media outlets and journalists in the United States and worldwide to stop...

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on media outlets and journalists in the United States and worldwide to stop referring to Israeli attacks on Palestinians protesting ethnic cleansing and racial and religious apartheid "clashes."

Sheikh Jarrah: How the US media is erasing Israel's crimes https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/sheikh-jarrah-israel-palestine-us-media-erasing-crimes

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, whose family was ethnically-cleansed from Palestine, said:

"The Palestinian people - Muslim and Christian -- are continuing their decades-long struggle to resist both ongoing ethnic cleansing and the apartheid system that has been so-named by respected international groups like Human Rights Watch . To term this resistance and the brutal Israeli response as 'clashes' falsely indicates a moral equivalency between the oppressor and the oppressed, between the occupier and the occupied.

"Our nation's thought leaders and policymakers must finally give up the 'human rights and justice everywhere - except Palestine' attitude that has resulted in so much suffering and injustice over so many years."

Human Rights Watch: Abusive Israeli Policies Constitute Crimes of Apartheid, Persecution https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/04/27/abusive-israeli-policies-constitute-crimes-apartheid-persecution

CAIR Calls on U.S. Government to 'Defund Israeli Apartheid' After Human Rights Watch Report Outlines 'Systematic Oppression of Palestinians' https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-u-s-government-to-defund-israeli-apartheid-after-human-rights-watch-report-outlines-systematic-oppression-of-palestinians/

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

