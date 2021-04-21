CAIR-Minnesota Welcomes Guilty Verdict In Trial Of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today welcomed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts for the killing of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today welcomed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts for the killing of George Floyd.

In response to the verdict, CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said:

"We are encouraged by the jury's decision to convict Derek Chauvin. It is by no means the end of our efforts to build a more just and equitable Minnesota and nation, but it is an important milestone on our journey and a step to healing deep, generational traumas.

"While today's verdict is encouraging, it does not diminish the urgency with which we must continue our efforts to combat the epidemic of police violence in our communities.

" George Floyd received justice today in that courtroom, now we must continue advocating for justice for all, everywhere: in the legislature, where we're fighting to pass bills to increase police oversight and end qualified immunity, in our own communities, where we come together to heal and build trust and mutual understanding, and in the streets, where every day we are organizing, marching, and strengthening our movement."

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein,612-406-0070, jhussein@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper,202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR-MN Deputy Director Mohamed Ibrahim 507-990-3473, mIbrahim@cair.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-minnesota-welcomes-guilty-verdict-in-trial-of-derek-chauvin-301273283.html

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)