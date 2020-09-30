CAIR Condemns Trump's Call For White Supremacist, Islamophobic Group Proud Boys To 'Stand By'

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned a call last night by President Trump for a notorious white supremacist and anti-Muslim group to "stand by" for the upcoming elections.

In last night's presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was "willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and we've seen in Portland?" Trump asked, "what do you want me to call them? Give me a name. Who would you like me to condemn?" When Biden referenced the Proud Boys, a white supremacist and anti-Muslim group, Trump said, "The Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

The Proud Boys are celebrating Trump's comments.

SEE: "Stand back and stand by": Trump declines to condemn white supremacists at debate https://www.cbsnews.com/news/proud-boys-stand-back-and-stand-by-trump-refuses-to-condemn-white-supremacists/ 'Standing by sir': Proud Boys praise Trump's comment telling them to 'stand by' during first presidential debate https://www.businessinsider.com/proud-boys-respond-to-trumps-comment-in-presidential-debate-2020-9

Of the Proud Boys, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) writes:

"They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings like the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville. Indeed, former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler helped to organize the event, which brought together Klansmen, antisemites, Southern racists, and militias. Kessler was only 'expelled' from the group after the violence and near-universal condemnation of the Charlottesville rally-goers."

Southern Poverty Law Center: Proud Boys https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/proud-boys

In 2017, the Proud Boys - along with other white supremacist, neo-Nazi, anti-government, racist and Islamophobic groups - took part in coordinated anti-Islam rallies nationwide.

CAIR: June 10 Anti-Islam Hate Rallies Show Convergence of White Supremacism, Islamophobia https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-june-10-anti-islam-hate-rallies-show-convergence-of-white-supremacism-islamophobia/

In a statement, CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchellsaid:

"Refusing to condemn white supremacy is shameful, and encouraging white supremacists to 'stand by' for possible violence is blatantly threatening. Elected officials across the political spectrum must repudiate President Trump's hateful rhetoric, which long ago went from being disturbing and embarrassing to destabilizing and dangerous."

He noted that CAIR recently condemned Trump's "racist and xenophobic" national origin-based attack targeting Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in which he claimed that one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress is not part of "our country."

SEE: CAIR Condemns Trump's Latest 'Racist and Xenophobic' Attack on Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-trumps-latest-racist-and-xenophobic-attack-on-muslim-rep-ilhan-omar-of-minnesota/

Washington, D.C., based CAIR has repeatedly expressed concern about the Trump administration's Islamophobic, white supremacist and racist policies and appointments and believes Trump's racist and divisive rhetoric leads to increased hate crimes and discrimination.

CAIR Condemns Racist 'White Power' Shouts During Pro-Trump Parade in North Carolina https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-racist-white-power-shouts-during-pro-trump-parade-in-north-carolina/

The American Muslim community and CAIR are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy.

Video: CAIR Director Nihad Awad Speaks at Unveiling of Black Lives Matter Banner https://youtu.be/-JqzmtVqORc

Each year, CAIR's conducts a non-partisan "Muslims Vote" campaign designed to empower American Muslims by increasing their capacity and presence in the political process.

SEE: CAIR Marks National Voter Registration Day with New Early Voting Section of Muslims.Vote https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-marks-national-voter-registration-day-with-new-early-voting-section-of-muslims-vote/

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

