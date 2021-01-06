CAIR Condemns Attack On U.S. Capitol As 'Violent Insurrection,' Calls On President Trump To Resign Or Face Impeachment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, today condemned the ongoing attack on the U.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, today condemned the ongoing attack on the U.S. Capitol as an act of "violent insurrection" and called on the government to do more to protect those in harm's way.

CAIR also encouraged both Republican and Democratic leaders to demand President Trump's immediate resignation from office for inciting the violence and impeach him if he refuses to step down.

SEE: Violent clashes break out as Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/06/trump-supporters-rally-in-washington-to-protest-election-results.html

Police clearing pro-Trump mob from US Capitol after rioters stormed halls of Congress https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politics/us-capitol-lockdown/index.html

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"Today's attack on the U.S. Capitol represents the culmination of the far-right extremism that Donald Trump first unleashed on the campaign trail five years ago. Make no mistake: the armed Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol are violent insurrectionists.

"We pray for the safety of everyone under siege on Capitol Hill, including lawmakers and their staff. We call on our government to protect those in harm's way, and we urge Congress to demand that President Trump, who is responsible for every act of seditious violence committed today, resign or face impeachment."

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-condemns-attack-on-us-capitol-as-violent-insurrection-calls-on-president-trump-to-resign-or-face-impeachment-301202359.html

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)