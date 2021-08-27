CAI International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get CAI International, Inc. Report ("CAI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading transportation finance companies, announced today that CAI's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on September 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world's leading transportation finance companies. As of June 30, 2021, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.9 million CEUs of containers. CAI operates through 13 offices located in 12 countries including the United States.

