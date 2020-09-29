Caesars Entertainment UK Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Caesars Entertainment - UK has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its...

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Caesars Entertainment - UK has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its innovative new contactless food and beverage ordering solution, IG OnDemand, across its properties.

A longtime user of Agilysys' award-winning InfoGenesis POS, Caesars looked to Agilysys again to solve their touchless guest food & beverage ordering challenges while encouraging social distancing. IG OnDemand is helping Caesars to provide contactless self-service at 7 of their UK based casinos for their main bars and gaming floors, while providing an exceptional guest experience. With IG OnDemand, Caesars can:

Allow guests to view and order from a variety of food & beverage locations.

Enable guest spending at any time, on any mobile device.

Increase revenue opportunities through the added convenience as guests order directly from their personal devices.

Deploy real-time menu updates with flexible configuration.

Adapt more easily to social-distancing demands while maintaining excellent guest service.

"When we looked for a way to extend our existing InfoGenesis POS with contactless guest self-service, Agilysys IG OnDemand was ready," said Caesars-UK Food and Beverage Director, Rob Wear. "IG OnDemand is helping us enhance our service while encouraging social distancing to help keep guests and staff safe as well as optimising operations and increasing F&B revenue."

Having been a market leader for over 40, years Caesars Entertainment is one of the most established and innovative names in the casino industry worldwide. At Caesars Entertainment - UK, they offer the best of gaming and entertainment, with a diverse portfolio of gaming, entertainment, restaurants and bars at 7 locations throughout the UK.

"We are excited about our expanding relationship with Caesars Entertainment - UK," said James Slatter, Managing Director, EMEA at Agilysys. "I know IG OnDemand will enhance the food & beverage contactless self-service guest experience across their properties. We are proud to be a partner of Caesars Entertainment, and we look forward to helping facilitate a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service."

IG OnDemand -a contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

