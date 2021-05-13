Caesars Entertainment Returns To Full Capacity Gaming Floors At All Las Vegas Resorts

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all nine of the company's Las Vegas properties.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its workforce.

"The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors in Las Vegas is a result of our Team Members' commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We are grateful to our Team Members who have chosen to be vaccinated and will continue to offer incentives and provide easy, on-site access to vaccines for all of our Team Members in Las Vegas. While this shift is encouraging, we understand that the battle is not yet won, and it is through a continued commitment to health and safety that Las Vegas can most quickly rebound."

Caesars Entertainment Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times. Guests will be required to wear masks unless actively smoking, eating, or drinking. Those guests who have been fully vaccinated are welcome to remove their masks when seated at any of the resorts' pool areas.

Caesars Entertainment's properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:

Bally's Las Vegas

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

The Cromwell

Flamingo Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Paris Las Vegas

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

