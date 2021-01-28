Caesars Entertainment Is Nationally Recognized For Corporate Social Responsibility And Climate Action Leadership

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ("Caesars Entertainment," "Caesars" or the "Company"), the largest gaming and entertainment company in the U.S., today shares prestigious recognition for its leadership and efforts in corporate social responsibility. In an unprecedented year with many setbacks, Caesars Entertainment met the challenges of 2020 with determination and proudly provided support to its Team Members and communities it serves.

"We often talk about the power our incredible Team Members have to create guest experiences that drive our lasting successes at Caesars Entertainment," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. "That same power is amplified in their commitment not just to guests, partners and the environment, but to each other and to the communities in which we live and work. It's through the steadfast work, compassion and generosity of dedicated Caesars Team Members that we can make a positive impact that continues to grow each year."

Rising 42 slots from the previous year, Caesars now ranks No. 104 on Newsweek 's list of " America's Most Responsible Companies," occupying the top spot in the Entertainment, Leisure and Dining category. Determined by publicly available environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) data and survey feedback from 7,500 Americans, Newsweek recognizes Caesars out of a pool of over 2,000 of the country's largest revenue-generating corporations.

Awarded for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, Caesars secures two places on the "A-List" for tackling climate change, as well as addressing water security. As one of a small number of companies that achieved a double "A," Caesars' score is based on data submitted to CDP in 2020 and acknowledges the Company's commitment to significantly reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions and water consumption across all destinations throughout the country.

Additionally, Caesars today received a perfect 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation ' s Corporate Equality Index for the 14 th consecutive year. Designating Caesars as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the index is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices as they pertain to LGBTQ employees, covering criteria including workplace protection, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and responsible corporate citizenship.

Caesars has also been selected as a " Top 35 Corporation Star" by the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation(USPAACC), the most established and most effective national nonprofit business organization representing the fastest growing group in the United States. The honor recognizes Caesars Entertainment's ample support in the organization's growth and assistance in establishing USPAACC as a leader in the sector.

This week, the Company concludes the 2020 Virtual Economic Equity Tour, which was launched by Caesars Foundation and Women's Business Enterprise National Council - South (WBENC-South) in 2018. Providing capacity-building and development for local nonprofits as well as small, locally owned businesses, the Economic Equity Tour has touched thousands of organizations with informative sessions focused on nonprofit leadership, financial empowerment, small business development and more. Following the recent merger of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Eldorado Resorts, Inc., Caesars Entertainment, Inc., in this newly-expanded network, looks forward to deepening its ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, as well as of the community and society at large. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment's corporate social responsibility, please visit here.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-is-nationally-recognized-for-corporate-social-responsibility-and-climate-action-leadership-301216796.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.