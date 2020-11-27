CAE's Marc Parent Appointed To The Order Of Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Marc Parent, has been appointed Member of the Order of Canada by the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada.

"Being appointed to the Order of Canada is the honour of a lifetime. I am truly humbled," said Mr. Parent. "I will wear the Order's insignia with great pride and recognition of the many people at CAE, within the aerospace industry, and at charitable organizations with which I have worked, who have energized and motivated me every step of the way."

"Mr. Parent is a trailblazer in the Canadian aerospace industry and continues to pursue its growth worldwide. Under his leadership, CAE has become a Canadian symbol of excellence globally, with a noble purpose to make the world a safer place," said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of CAE's Board of Directors. "Through his business and philanthropic endeavours, Mr. Parent has made an exemplary contribution to our country, and his appointment to the Order of Canada is richly-deserved."

Mr. Parent started his career as an engineer at Bombardier Canadair in 1984 and was recognized as one of " Canada's Top 40 under 40" leaders in 1999. He joined CAE in 2005 and was appointed President and CEO in 2009, leading a drive for innovation that has seen the company become a world leader in training for civil aviation, defence & security, and healthcare. Over the past 40 years, he has been a passionate advocate for the Canadian aviation industry, serving on the boards of Aéro Montréal, the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries (CADSI) and the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC). He has also dedicated himself to the community, leading several successful Centraide/United Way campaigns, and serving on the board of the McGill University Health Centre Foundation and as co-chair of its 2020 Dream Big Campaign.

Recipients of the Order of Canada will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a future date.

About the Order of CanadaCreated in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Close to 7,500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). The striking, six-point white enamel insignia they wear symbolizes our northern heritage and our diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

About CAECAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, highstakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

