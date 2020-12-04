CAE's Hélène V. Gagnon Inducted To The Canadian Public Relations Society's Prestigious College Of Fellows

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (CAE) - Get Report (TSX: CAE) - CAE is proud to announce that Hélène V. Gagnon, CAE's Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications, was inducted to the Canadian Public Relations Society's (CPRS) prestigious College of Fellows.

This nomination was announced by the CPRS on December 2, 2020, recognizing Ms. Gagnon's impressive achievements as an influential practitioner and mentor, who has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to meeting the highest standards of the profession. To attain Fellowship status, a public relations professional must have demonstrated a significant contribution to the public relations profession and to the CPRS, must be a member with the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience within the profession, and be accredited in public relations (APR). With Ms. Gagnon's induction, there are currently only 95 members within the College of Fellows (FCPRS) out of the thousands of professionals working in the field in Canada.

"The depth of Hélène's inspiring leadership and vision has contributed to strengthening CAE's positive reputation as a gem of Canada's aerospace industry," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Hélène has been a vital force in leading CAE's communications with key stakeholders worldwide, driving the evolution of our culture and positioning CAE as a leader in corporate social responsibility. She is a strategic member of CAE's executive team and we are all very proud of her accomplishments and her positive impact within our industry and the community at large."

Hélène V. Gagnon was appointed Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications of CAE in 2015. She manages CAE's brand and reputation including public affairs, web and social media presence, corporate events as well as issues and crisis management. She also strengthens relationships and communications with key internal and external stakeholders worldwide, including CAE's more than 10,000 employees, media, communities and governments.

Ms. Gagnon has been a speaker and panelist around the world on topics such as environmental policy, corporate social responsibility, public policy issues, crisis management, issue management and social media. Throughout her career, she has garnered more than 60 scholarships, awards, distinctions and excellence prizes notably, the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100™ award from the Women Executive Network in 2007.

A graduate of McGill University with a degree in Civil Law (B.C.L.) and Common Law (LL.B.), Ms. Gagnon also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the London School of Economics (M.Sc).

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

