Cadwell Partners With EnsoData To Transform The Patient-Clinician Relationship Using Artificial Intelligence

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc ., a global leader in neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions, today announces a partnership with EnsoData , a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company dedicated to improving the lives of medical professionals and their patients. Cadwell is the first sleep diagnostic equipment provider to more deeply integrate EnsoData's EnsoSleep AI scoring solution by modifying its Easy III PSG software platform. This deeper integration will further enable clinicians to spend less time on manual data analysis, and focus more time on enhancing the patient care experience and improving treatment outcomes.

"We are very excited about the partnership between Cadwell and EnsoData and believe that AI will help us work toward unlocking clinical insights that have been hidden in sleep study data for decades," said Cadwell CEO Patrick Jensen. "EnsoData allows us to expand the scope of how AI can enable our customers to focus on patient relationships and outcomes, rather than manual data analysis," said Cadwell CEO Patrick Jensen. "Technologists and managers at sleep labs utilizing EnsoSleep with Easy III PSG and ApneaTrak HSAT can now spend more time on patient education, helping to improve compliance, increasing the capacity of their home sleep apnea testing programs, and reaching out to referring physicians."

The impact of EnsoSleep for Cadwell customers is nearly immediate. The new integration enables automatic AI scoring of Cadwell's Easy III PSG and ApneaTrak HSAT data, delivery of scored data, and record status updates, all in a matter of minutes, with >90% agreement [overall Percent Agreement (%) with two-sided 95% bootstrap median percentile confidence interval (R=1000)].

Portland, Oregon-based Cadwell customer Radhika S. Breaden, M.D. asked Cadwell for help using EnsoSleep scoring with her Easy III PSG software. She thought the process might take years to get worked out, but to her delight, the Cadwell team jumped right in to help. "EnsoSleep brings auto scoring to a level of quality and reliability needed for us to integrate with our Easy III sleep software, to deliver the benefits our customers need. It's on the cutting edge for lab efficiency," said Dr. Breaden. "We are really pleased with the scoring and efficiency, and it is allowing us to internalize 100% of our scoring and get our studies done more quickly while also reducing operating costs."

"EnsoData's goal is to bring the power of AI to the sleep community, so sleep centers can expand access to care, improve outcomes, and be recognized for helping people manage one of the most important aspects of overall health and wellness," said Chris Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of EnsoData.

Cadwell customers in the U.S. who want to add EnsoSleep to their Easy III PSG solution can visit www.cadwell.com/ensosleep .

About CadwellCadwell Industries, Inc. is a global leading provider of neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions. Our mission is to help patients around the world live better and longer lives. Learn more at www.cadwell.com .

About EnsoDataEnsoData is a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company dedicated to improving the lives of medical professionals and their patients. EnsoData's initial product, EnsoSleep, is an AI sleep scoring solution that simplifies the process of reading and analyzing PSG and HSAT waveforms and empowers sleep clinicians to spend more time on the most satisfying and rewarding part of practicing medicine - helping patients. Learn more at ensodata.com .

