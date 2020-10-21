Cadiz Inc. Joins Sixth Annual "Imagine A Day Without Water" Campaign To Raise Water Awareness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) - Get Report joins elected officials, water utilities, community leaders, educators and businesses from across the country as part of the sixth annual Imagine a Day Without Water, a nationwide day of education and advocacy focused on the value of water. Led by the US Water Alliance's Value of Water Campaign, over one thousand organizations will raise awareness today about the crucial need for investment in our nation's water systems and the importance of water in our daily lives.

Most Americans take access to clean water for granted. Yet, even in this great country many Americans still face the challenge of finding access to safe, clean and affordable water. The absence of water deprives communities of basic human dignity and denies them water to drink, access to housing and the right to earn a fair wage. Without a reliable water supply, economic opportunity is stifled.

Today, Cadiz joins the Imagine a Day Without Water campaign to draw particular attention to California's systemic water challenges, including an ongoing crisis that has left more than one million Californians without reliable access to safe, clean water.

Scott Slater, CEO of Cadiz Inc., said: "Water is the lifeblood of our economy and plays a critical role in manufacturing, energy production, transportation and more. Yet the nation's water infrastructure is aging and in need of innovation and investment to meet the economic demands of the future."

Renewing our aging infrastructure will create jobs, protect public health and avoid massive costs that would result if we allow these systems to continue to deteriorate. Every job created in the water sector helps add another 3.68 jobs in the national economy and every $1 spent on infrastructure improvements in the U.S. generates $6 in returns.

"We're thrilled that Cadiz Inc. is a part of Imagine a Day Without Water. This national day of action educates our neighbors and public officials about the essential role water plays in all of our lives," said Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign. "This year showed us the critical importance of water service to safeguard public health and the economy. But the infrastructure and service it takes to bring water to our homes and businesses and take it away is not free and can't be taken for granted. We all need to educate ourselves about where our water comes from and the investment these critical systems need."

Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for diverse organizations, from environmental advocates to coffee shops, aquariums to car washes, city halls to water utilities, to talk about why water is important to them. Over the past five years, it has provided a platform for educating the public and advocating for leaders to prioritize investing in water today, so in the future no American will have to imagine a day without water. Learn more at imagineadaywithoutwater.org and follow the conversation on social media at #ValueWater.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) - Get Report is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. We own 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and are the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where we have sustainably farmed since the 1980s. We are also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project that over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, we are dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

About Imagine a Day Without Water

Imagine a Day Without Water began in 2015 as a project of The Value of Water Campaign.

The Value of Water Campaign educates and inspires the nation about how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Spearheaded by top leaders in the water industry, the Value of Water Campaign is building public and political will for investment in America's water infrastructure. Follow the Value of Water Campaign on Twitter and Facebook .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadiz-inc-joins-sixth-annual-imagine-a-day-without-water-campaign-to-raise-water-awareness-301157391.html

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.