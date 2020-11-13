Cadillac Fairview Moves All Santa Experiences To Virtual And Online Only; Further Complementing Company's Previously Launched Digital COVID-19 Shopping Tools

With a continued focus on offering a safe and inspiring shopping environment, CF makes a difficult, but prudent decision in response to escalating health concerns

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In another sign that 2020 is unlike any other year, Cadillac Fairview (CF) today announced it is moving all Santa experiences for its guests to virtual and online only this season. The company's decision to suspend physical experiences with Santa in all 19 CF shopping centres is based on protecting the health and safety of its guests, clients and employees, while also ensuring Santa is in top condition to make deliveries to children around the world at midnight on Christmas Day.

While CF puts great effort into creating vibrant experiences that delight customers, focus groups and consumer research conducted by CF have made it clear that this year's holiday shopping trips to the mall will be efficient and mission-driven. Since the onset of the pandemic, the company's digital and technology investments have enabled the company to lead the industry in offering guests the best in-person shopping experiences available in Canada.

This year, shoppers are able to make holiday shopping easier than ever before by using the company's mobile app, LiVE by CF to better plan purchases and trips to the mall. CF shopping centres also offer curbside pickup locations and mobile based retail promotions via LiVE by CF to better connect retail clients and shoppers. CF is also partnering with retail clients to minimize line-ups and traffic grouping.

With provinces and local health authorities across the country imposing new restrictions and issuing strong guidance with regards to events and gatherings, the company believes suspending physical Santa experiences is the right thing to do given the current COVID-19 environment.

"We've had extensive conversations with government officials, conducted consumer research, and spoken directly with our guests in order to get our approach to this holiday season just right. Similar to what we've seen with other important events like weddings and birthday parties, we believe this temporary shift to online is the responsible thing to do in a very different year," said Craig Flannagan, VP of Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "While we know this may be disappointing for families who look forward to this annual tradition, we firmly believe this is the best decision and we are confident that our virtual Santa experiences will deliver all of the magic of the holidays."

Cadillac Fairview is introducing several new virtual Santa experiences to keep the magic and spirit of the season alive for Canadian families. CF Storytime LIVE with Santa will take place on Facebook LIVE! and feature 15-minute episodes in both English and French that will bring families together at home. Also new this season: virtual visits with Santa where families can have a video chat with Santa. Parents can arrange to receive a special video call with Santa while he's busy at the North Pole preparing for the holiday season. For more information and to make reservations for these virtual experiences, guests can visit their local property website, found on cfshops.com.

Cadillac Fairview has a long history of employing Santa's apprentices in cities across Canada that assist the real Santa Claus with important work of speaking directly with children. CF's decision to suspend physical Santa experiences in property will not result in any job losses for Canada's favourite Santa apprentices.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CF has put in place a number of additional safety measures, including physical distancing, traffic flow management, use of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces, all in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19. For more information on CF's safety measures, please visit https://www.cadillacfairview.com/en_CA/news/CF-PSA-Series.html.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Valued at over $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited