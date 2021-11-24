Cadillac Fairview Launches New PSA Series To Promote Community Health And Safety

Three engaging videos focus on practicing patience, kindness, and compassion for a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping experience TORONTO, Nov.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The holiday shopping season is here and Cadillac Fairview (CF) is once again proving their commitment to keeping shoppers safe and healthy by launching their latest public service announcement video series.

This year's campaign encourages shoppers to practice patience, kindness, and compassion through a digital series which reminds visitors that thoughtful, considerate gestures can make the holiday shopping experience enjoyable for all.

"We're delighted to launch another PSA campaign aimed at helping our visitors rediscover the spirit of the season at our 18 shopping centres nationwide. The holidays are a magical time, this timely nudge will help ensure it's as joyous as ever by being kind to one another and keeping each other safe," said Andrea Nickel, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Communications, Cadillac Fairview.

The PSA campaign will be hosted on social media and available in both English and French. The three videos can be viewed via https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday-PSA.

Protecting the community with increased health and safety measures

CF has a number of safety measures in place, including physical distancing, traffic flow management, use of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces. Additional measures include increased property signage, directional floor decals, and digital wayfinding tools on its mobile app, LiVE by CF.

Furthermore, easy-to-locate sanitation stations throughout every building ensure that guests, retailers, and employees are well-protected during their time at CF's properties.

CF SHOP! card goes Digital

To keep up with the ever-changing retail landscape, CF is continuing to adopt innovative technologies and industry-leading offerings to meet customers' expectations. Earlier this month, the organization introduced its CF SHOP! Mastercard® Gift Card which provides shoppers with a more convenient, easier way to gift and make contactless payments using their mobile devices at CF shopping centres.

CF Holiday Programming

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

