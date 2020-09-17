Cadence Wins Gold Stevie® Awards In The 2020 International Business Awards® Program

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS), a leader in computational software, announced today that it was named a winner in multiple categories in the 17 th Annual International Business Awards ®, winning the Gold Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative...

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS), a leader in computational software, announced today that it was named a winner in multiple categories in the 17 th Annual International Business Awards ®, winning the Gold Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and for Innovation of the Year for the Cadence ® Clarity ™ 3D Solver. Learn more at www.cadence.com/go/claritya.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

"Achieving multiple gold Stevie Awards is indicative of Cadence's continued commitment to driving innovation in the rapidly evolving systems and semiconductor industry," said Nimish Modi, senior vice president, marketing and business development at Cadence. "Cadence technology accelerates our customers' innovation by turning their great ideas into reality faster. In particular, our Clarity 3D Solver is a disruptive new product that brings true 3D analysis to solving complex electromigration challenges in system design."

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

For more information on the International Business Awards including the lists of Stevie Award winners, go to www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards ®, The International Business Awards ®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

