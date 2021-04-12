Cadence Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Cadence Bancorporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CADE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report to BancorpSouth Bank is fair to Cadence shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cadence shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cadence and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cadence shareholders; (2) determine whether BancorpSouth is underpaying for Cadence; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cadence shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cadence shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

