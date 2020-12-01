Cadence Bank Enhances Its Online And Mobile Banking Experience By Offering Zelle®

Cadence Bank, a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), is excited to announce that Zelle is now available through the Cadence Bank mobile banking app and online banking, enabling convenient digital payments for customers across the bank's...

Cadence Bank, a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report, is excited to announce that Zelle is now available through the Cadence Bank mobile banking app and online banking, enabling convenient digital payments for customers across the bank's footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005246/en/

Zelle provides a person-to-person (P2P) payments solution that benefits customers in many ways including:

The Zelle Network ® includes financial institutions of all sizes. For more than 140 million consumers, Zelle is already available either from the convenience of their mobile banking app or the Zelle app, making digital payments a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks.

is already available either from the convenience of their mobile banking app or the app, making digital payments a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks. No need to download another app! Customers can use Zelle to send money within Cadence Bank's mobile banking app or online banking.

to send money within Cadence Bank's mobile banking app or online banking. Money sent with Zelle goes directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number.

goes directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle .

. Consumers can request money from other individuals, making it easy to collect money for things like group gifts or shared meals.

Consumers who are not enrolled and receive a payment notification or a request for payment can enroll through their financial institution or by downloading the Zelle app if their financial institution does not participate.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for cashless solutions, and financial institutions are accommodating those needs, especially in light of the current environment. Introducing Zelle to our customers will support our focus in providing them with a convenient method of sending and receiving money through our existing online and mobile applications," said Steve Welling, executive vice president of Retail Banking at Cadence Bank. "We are thrilled to join together with Zelle to provide a better online and mobile banking experience for our customers."

About Zelle ®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network ® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $18.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and 99 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Backed by 133 years of financial expertise, Cadence provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report. For additional information, visit cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#525022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005246/en/