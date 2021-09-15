Cacique Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month By Revealing 2022 Trends In Mexican Cuisine - Masa And Chorizo Top The List, Plus Birria Is Out And Tacos De Guisado Are In

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Cacique®- one of the country's top authentic Hispanic food brands - is shining a light on Mexican cuisine in America by partnering with leading culinary voices to announce What's Next in Mexican Cuisine, its predictions for the top Mexican food trends coming to kitchens across the country in the coming year.

To develop this year's forecast, Cacique partnered with Chef Gilberto Cetina of Chichen Itza and Holbox in Los Angeles, Chef Anastacia Quinoñes-Pittman of José in Dallas and Andre Lomeli of Taqueria Mal Pan in Charlotte who each shared their unique perspectives on the state of Mexican cuisine in America along with recipes that add their own special spark to the trend predictions.

"For the fourth year in a row, we at Cacique are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by calling attention to both the importance and impact of Mexican cuisine as well as the voices that are leading the way when it comes to changing perspectives and challenging expectations," said Gil de Cardenas, Chief Executive Officer, Cacique. "Even as we look ahead to the future of how we all enjoy Mexican food in America, we know that, like our own brand, values like Family, Integrity, Quality and Authenticity will remain at the of core Mexican cuisine and we are so excited that more of the world is getting to know that every day."

Tapping each chef's expertise to curate these predictions, the top Mexican food trends for 2022 include:

Home cooks will use masa for more than just homemade tortillas , trying their hand at working with it to make dishes like tlayudas , huaraches , sopes and gorditas

, trying their hand at working with it to make dishes like , , and The robust flavors of Mexican chorizo will join other staple ingredients like dried chiles, beans and queso fresco making their way into more and more homes across America

will join other staple ingredients like dried chiles, beans and making their way into more and more homes across America 2022 will be the year of mariscos - or seafood - as foodies seek out authentic Mexican preparations such as aguachile , ceviche and more that let the flavors of fresh seafood shine

- or - as foodies seek out authentic Mexican preparations such as , and more that let the flavors of fresh seafood shine Pickling and fermenting will be trending techniques and cause dishes like escabeche and drinks like tepache to rise in popularity

will be trending techniques and cause dishes like and drinks like to rise in popularity The season for flor de calabaza - or squash blossom - will be busier than ever as this delicate ingredient gains steam with both home cooks and restaurants

- or - will be busier than ever as this delicate ingredient gains steam with both home cooks and restaurants Move over birria… tacos de guisado are on the rise. This hearty, homey, and oh so good one-pot meal will be making its way into American kitchens from coast to coast

are on the rise. This hearty, homey, and oh so good one-pot meal will be making its way into American kitchens from coast to coast Americans will begin to understand (and appreciate) the distinct differences between Tex-Mex and authentic Mexican cuisine and its many regional dishes

and its many regional dishes Specialty Mexican salts like sal de gusano will see a spike in popularity as the finishing garnish on both light and refreshing and savory, umami-rich cocktails

The brand's chef partners have designed recipes featuring Cacique products, including Scallops with Chorizo, Rajas and Mushrooms by Chef Gilberto Cetina at Holbox, Fish Tacos with Chorizo, Crema & Pickled Cabbage Slaw by Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman at José and Tacos Campechanos by Andre Lomeli at Taqueria Mal Pan. Those in Los Angeles, Dallas and Charlotte can get a taste of the trends via meal kits available for pick-up and delivery at each restaurant, beginning the week of Sept. 20 and running until Oct. 15.

For more than 45 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique, visit CaciqueInc.com and find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CaciqueFamily-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique's line of products, please visit www.CaciqueInc.com or call (800) 521-6987.

