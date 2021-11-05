CACI's Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), Receives Prestigious NDIA DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), Corporate Strategic Advisor and Senior Vice President, received the National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr. Nagata, said, "I am only able to accept this generous recognition because of the extraordinary U.S. military and government heroes that I once had the honor to serve with; who made me better and more successful than I could have ever been otherwise."

In his role at CACI, Mr. Nagata leads corporate efforts to advance CACI's presence in national security, support the development and evolution of CACI corporate strategy, and support the development and expansion of key client relationships. His more than three decades in top posts with Special Operations Forces, the Intelligence and Counterterrorism communities, and in Diplomatic efforts abroad, bring increased value to CACI's ability to provide world-class support to our customers' missions.

Before joining CACI, Mr. Nagata served as Director of Strategic Operational Planning at the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center. He previously served as Commander of Special Operations Command Central, where he helped to oversee the campaign against the Islamic State terrorist group. As a general officer, he also served as Deputy Chief of the Office of the Defense Representative to Pakistan, and as the Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counter Terrorism (J-37) of the Joint Staff.

The DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained, distinguished service and is presented annually to an individual who has made distinctive lifetime contributions with significant impact in the areas of Special Operations, Low Intensity Conflict, or Irregular Warfare.

The award was presented at NDIA SO/LIC's annual awards dinner on November 4, 2021, at the JW Marriott Washington in Washington, DC. The award is named for Colonel Albert A. DeProspero, a retired Army Special Forces Colonel who was a founding member of the SO/LIC Division of NDIA, a former Chairman of the SO/LIC Executive Board, and a lifelong supporter of and advocate for the SO/LIC Community.

