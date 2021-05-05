CACI International Inc To Participate In Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021

CACI International Inc (CACI) - Get Report, a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, will participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021.

Tom Mutryn, CACI Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the CACI Investor Relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

CACI's approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

