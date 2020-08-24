CACI Board Member William Jews Named To National Association Of Corporate Directors Directorship 100

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized CACI Board member William Jews among the 2020 NACD Directorship 100, a list of the most influential leaders in the boardroom and...

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized CACI Board member William Jews among the 2020 NACD Directorship 100, a list of the most influential leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Mr. Jews' inclusion on this list marks CACI's third consecutive year with a Board member recognized by NACD with Michael Daniels in 2019 and Warren Phillips in 2018.

In addition to serving on CACI's Board of Directors, Mr. Jews also serves on the board of Choice Hotels International. He is a senior business and healthcare executive with more than 25 years' experience leading organizational growth, completing successful mergers and acquisitions, achieving profit goals, and delivering superior customer service. Mr. Jews has served as President and CEO of major healthcare organizations and has held leadership roles with business, professional, civic, governmental, and educational organizations.

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors, governance experts, policymakers and influencers in several categories. The association evaluates nominees in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees' history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Virtual Summit on October 12.

According to Mr. Jews, "It is an honor to be named to NACD's Directorship 100, which includes highly successful and respected directors and governance leaders who strive to advance integrity among boards."

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, "Bill's recognition by NACD is well-deserved and reflects the many accomplishments and contributions he has made to CACI as a Board member. His commitment to ethics and integrity is apparent in all he does and we are proud of the value he brings to CACI."

