CACI Awarded Prime Position On Technical Services Support Contract By U.S. Deputy Chief Of Naval Operations

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a prime position on the U.S. Navy's Technical Support Services (TSS) contract supporting Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E). The contract, awarded by the U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, is a six-year multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity and has a ceiling value of $575 million.

Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise expertise to ensure sailor readiness and help implement a broad transformation of the MyNavy HR information system. CACI will also support MyNavy HR's enterprise technology architecture, portfolio management, data management, business process reengineering, government operations, and operational performance to meet evolving needs.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CACI's business analysts and functional experts will ensure sailors have access to critical information for themselves and their families 24/7. Our technical expertise and innovative approach to data and information management improves the end user experience while also increases productivity. CACI has supported MPT&E for more than 25 years and this work directly supports their objective of attracting, training, and retaining highly qualified personnel."

About CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005874/en/