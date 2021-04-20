CACI Awarded $376 Million Contract By National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $376 million, by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide...

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $376 million, by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission technology in support of critical geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) missions.

Under the contract, which is new work for the company, CACI will help improve and sustain a framework for organizing and sharing geospatial intelligence data and enhance these capabilities with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. CACI will develop and deploy a processing and integration platform that will enable NGA and its partners to assess, train, and field algorithms into the production framework. The company will also help enable production capabilities to access, discover, and consume the generated data, including space-based images, and further develop data management capabilities.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CACI is proud to bring our strength in artificial intelligence and proven mission technology to NGA to enable actionable intelligence for their critical national security missions."

