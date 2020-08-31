CACI Awarded $152 Million Contract To Support The Modernization Of The VA's Financial Management System

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a six-year single-award contract, with a ceiling value of more than $152 million, by the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide enterprise expertise in support of the...

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a six-year single-award contract, with a ceiling value of more than $152 million, by the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide enterprise expertise in support of the department's Financial Management Business Transformation Program (FMBT).

Under the contract, CACI software engineers will use Agile methodologies and DevSecOps solutions to cleanse and convert the VA's historical data onto the department's new Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System (iFAMS), which is based upon the Momentum Financials platform, as part of FMBT. Additionally, CACI will develop new interfaces to integrate dozens of information systems and data to provide more efficient and secure service to America's veterans and their families.

CACI will leverage its industry-leading Agile Solution Factory (ASF), delivering the benefits of Agile development at an enterprise scale with predictable, efficient and transparent results. This approach will also promote faster knowledge sharing within the VA, reduce the risk of delays, and ensure that accurate historical data and legacy application data is available on iFAMS.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This award is the latest in CACI's continued success supporting finance and acquisition systems across the Federal Government, backed by the ASF, one of the largest and most modern Agile frameworks used by the federal government. CACI looks forward to providing enterprise expertise in support of the FMBT as the VA modernizes its financial system."

