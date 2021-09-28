Cabot Corporation To Host 2021 Investor Day

Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Cabot Corporation Report announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Sean D. Keohane, President and CEO, and members of the executive management team will present a detailed overview of the Company's core business drivers and strategic vision, in addition to key strategic initiatives related to sustainability, innovation, operational excellence and capital allocation.

The event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, contingent on health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and will also be available virtually. Information on registering for in-person or virtual attendance will be provided at a future date.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on https://www.cabotcorp.com/investors at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in two question-and-answer sessions during the presentation.

Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Cabot Corporation Report is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: https://www.cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

