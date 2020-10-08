Cabot Corporation To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Report announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter and fiscal year results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot's website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company's website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Report is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

